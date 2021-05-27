Police investigating antisemitic graffiti at St. Pete Holocaust museum

St. Pete Police Department investigating antisemitic graffiti (Source: SPPD)
By ABC7 Staff | May 27, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 1:06 PM

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was scrawled on the wall of the Holocaust Museum.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, officers on patrol spotted the graffiti on the side of the museum on Fifth Street. The message, spray painted in black, included a swastika and antisemitic language.

City sanitation workers were called to paint over the graffiti. Detectives are actively investigating this as a hate crime.

If you have information, to please contact the St. Petersburg Police Dept. 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.

