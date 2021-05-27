1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after a crash in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. at 27th Street East and 26th Avenue East.
A vehicle was traveling north on 27th Street East when it traveled off the road, collided with a fence, a pedestrian crosswalk indicator, and a utility pole.
The vehicle was then engulfed in flames, according to FHP.
The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the passenger.
The driver, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Blake Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
