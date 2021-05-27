MCAT launches new on-demand route to Port Manatee June 14

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit will host an open house-style information meeting at the Palmetto City Hall to explain and promote its new Mobility OnDemand service beginning June 14 that will deliver passengers to and from the Port Manatee area with transit connections in Palmetto, served by MCAT Routes 1, 13, 201, and 203.
Manatee County Commissioners approved the new Port Manatee ConneXion Shuttle on May 11. Those who go to the open house discussion will have a chance to learn more about the new Port Manatee/Mobility OnDemand service. There will be graphics and brochures there for members of the public to take home. The open house will be held Wed., June 2 from 3-5 p.m.
The Port Manatee ConneXion Shuttle transfer points are:
- Palmetto Transfer Station (Routes 1, 13, 201, and 203)
- Palmetto Walmart (Routes 1, 13, and 201)
- Rubonia (Route 201)
The Port Manatee ConneXion Shuttle services are available Monday through Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a cash fare of $1.50 for each ride.
All valid MCAT and SCAT bus passes will be accepted on the Port Manatee ConneXion Shuttle, and mobile ticketing will be available for convenient fare payment. Port Manatee ConneXion Shuttle services include accommodations for bikes and are accessible for people using wheelchairs or other mobility devices. Passengers must make a trip reservation to ride the Port Manatee ConneXion Shuttle by calling 941-748-2317 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Next-day service reservations must be made before 5 p.m. the day before the trip.
For questions or more information, visit www.mymanatee.org/MCAT or call MCAT at 941-747-8621. For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501.
