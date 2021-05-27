Manatee County commissioners urging Holmes Beach mayor to bring back more parking

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Ahead of this Memorial Day holiday weekend, Manatee County commissioners are pushing for the city of Holmes Beach to reopen parking spaces by the beach.
”It is hard when you come down here with kids and things and you just want to chill for a few hours and you can’t find a spot,” said Paula Shields, a Holmes Beach visitor from Lakeland.
Shields says she was having a problem finding a parking spot on Thursday afternoon. That’s an issue for a lot of visitors to Holmes Beach. Many parking spaces were removed during the pandemic. She tells ABC7 she has mixed feelings about bringing back more parking spaces.
“It would be great, it would be convenient,” said Shields. “But I just feel it might crowd the beaches a little bit more, so that would take away from the draw.”
Manatee County commissioners say 1,600 parking spots were removed. Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth says that number is more like 500 and there are 800 permit parking spots. She says the problem is there’s an overwhelming amount of people crowding the streets and the beaches.
“We’ve noticed an increase in overflow from beach parking creeping farther and farther and farther down the residential neighborhoods, the residents have been complaining,” said Titsworth.
The Manatee County administrator says people are having a difficult time finding a parking space because of the lack of spots.
“To restrict access through a restriction or reduction in parking spaces is probably not the best way in handling whatever situations arise with regards to people using our public beaches,” said Hopes.
Hopes says Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge sent the mayor a letter urging her to cooperate.
“If the mayor’s intention is to keep the beaches on Holmes Beach private she’s doing a great job, but as county administrator that’s not fair to the other taxpayers in Manatee County,” said Hopes.
“We greatly exceed what’s required from the state,” said Titsworth. “We greatly exceed what’s required from the county and we’re providing more parking than any other city out here.”
Van Ostenbridge and Hopes will meet with Titsworth the second week in June to try to work things out.
Hopes says the parking lot will be open at Anna Maria Elementary School this Saturday to provide more spaces for beachgoers over the Memorial Day weekend.
