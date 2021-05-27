Lido Beach refreshed after beach restoration

Lido Beach, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a long on going battle to re-nourish Lido Beach, but those efforts have not come to a completion. The Lido Beach Renourishment Project has been on going since the 90s. The project was authorized back in 1999 pending a Corps of Engineers Feasibility Study.
Through the years, many battles took place including studies and assessments. The first assessment taking place in 2002 followed up with a Feasibility Report Addendum in 2004. This was finalized in 2014.
Six years later, in 2020, the $12.6 million project kicked off on July 18th. Between July and December of 2020, approximately 680,000 cubic yards of sand were brought to the beach along with two protection groins. One of those groins being 175 feet long and the other being 310 feet long and consisting of 5,000 tons of armor stone.
Those groins hopefully will help keep the sand in place and keep the beach from eroding into the future as well as help protect the beaches from possible future storm damage.
Lt. Col. Todd Polk, the Deputy District Commander for South Florida, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Jacksonville District, explained, “What we see is a real win, win. Whenever we can make beneficial use of sand that is already existing without going so far out that is always a great thing. This dredged sand is about a mile and a half long and as you can see we have a full football field width.”
The project also was a vital part of the city’s mission. “For this commission water quality is one of the most important things that we are addressing and continue to address in the City of Sarasota. We’ve all seen the devastating impacts of red tide and what can happen when our water is not top quality. That is why as a city and the City of Sarasota is investing millions of dollars upstream a lot with the counties partnership and help to clean water from of the nutrients that they collect through the storm water process before they hit our precious bay, estuaries, and Gulf,” City of Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody explained.
