FWC seeking information after headless alligator remains found in Parrish

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are investigating after the remains of a dead alligator were found near State Road 62 in Parrish.
When FWC responded to the scene, they found a dead alligator that was approximately 10 foot long and the alligator’s head was missing. The alligator was also badly decomposed. FWC officers are conducting a criminal investigation regarding this incident.
While Florida’s statewide alligator harvest runs from August 15 to November 1 every year for those who are properly permitted, illegally killing an alligator is a third-degree felony. Dumping of debris weighing over 15 lbs. is a first-degree misdemeanor and possession of alligator parts without a permit is also illegal.
The FWC is asking for the public’s help. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
