Forest Fires Indices: Here’s Thursday’s update for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state has issued multiple dry weather warnings, indicating a higher risk of forest fires.
The Florida Forest Service is showing a “high” risk for Manatee County and a “moderate” risk for Sarasota County. When dry weather occurs, residents are asked to monitor any campfires and avoid throwing cigarettes out of windows.
There have been multiple brush fires as the Suncoast watches for rain in the forecast.
ABC7 will update these indices as changes are made. You can also monitor the Florida Fire Services site here.
