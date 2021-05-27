FDOH reporting 7 new deaths in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,314 new cases in its Thursday update.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,318,480 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 3.2% with Manatee County reporting at 3.79% and Sarasota at 3.18%. There are also 86 new deaths statewide with no new deaths reported in Manatee County.
Sarasota County is reporting 7 new deaths but those figures could adjusted. Statewide, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 36,733 deaths since March 2020.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 48,745
SECOND DOSE: 207,961
TOTAL= 256,706
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,650
SECOND DOSE: 152,824
TOTAL= 186,474
Positivity rates:
STATE: 3.2%
Manatee: 3.79%
Sarasota: 3.18%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 3.2%
Total New deaths: 86
Total Florida Cases: 2,318,480
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 2,314
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,733
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 72,376
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,758
Total New cases since yesterday: 46
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 688
Total hospitalizations: 1,544
New Hospitalizations: 8
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,215
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,585
Total New cases since yesterday: 37
New deaths: 7
Total deaths in Sarasota: 842
Total hospitalizations: 1,375
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested yesterday: 1,162
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.