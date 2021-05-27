FDOH reporting 7 new deaths in Sarasota County

FDOH reporting 7 new deaths in Sarasota County
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | May 27, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:04 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,314 new cases in its Thursday update.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,318,480 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 3.2% with Manatee County reporting at 3.79% and Sarasota at 3.18%. There are also 86 new deaths statewide with no new deaths reported in Manatee County.

Sarasota County is reporting 7 new deaths but those figures could adjusted. Statewide, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 36,733 deaths since March 2020.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 48,745

SECOND DOSE: 207,961

TOTAL= 256,706

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,650

SECOND DOSE: 152,824

TOTAL= 186,474

Positivity rates:

STATE: 3.2%

Manatee: 3.79%

Sarasota: 3.18%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 3.2%

Total New deaths: 86

Total Florida Cases: 2,318,480

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 2,314

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,733

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 72,376

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,758

Total New cases since yesterday: 46

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 688

Total hospitalizations: 1,544

New Hospitalizations: 8

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,215

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,585

Total New cases since yesterday: 37

New deaths: 7

Total deaths in Sarasota: 842

Total hospitalizations: 1,375

New Hospitalizations: 0

Total people tested yesterday: 1,162

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.