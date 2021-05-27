Meals on Wheels collects 7K pounds of food for Manatee County food banks

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels collected 7,000 pounds of food for 80 different food banks across Manatee County on Thursday.
“Me and my family, we just love our community. I’ve been here 19 years. I was born here, raised here in Florida. I just love our community and helping people in need. That’s what we’re called to do,” said young church Pastor John Fesmire.
Clearly, he couldn’t do it alone.
Bradenton Police rolled into the drop-off point to help out.
Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown was also along for the ride. The police dropped off dozens of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.
It was a sweet gesture and a bounty for the local food banks that are always hungry for more donations.
