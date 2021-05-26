State COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 3.54%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,340 new COVID-19 cases in its Wednesday update.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,316,142 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity has dropped to 3.54% with Manatee County reporting at 4.48% and Sarasota at 3.42%. There are also 66 new deaths statewide with three new deaths reported in Manatee County and two new deaths in Sarasota County.
Statewide, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 36,647 deaths since March 2020.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 48,876
SECOND DOSE: 207,291
TOTAL= 256,167
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,641
SECOND DOSE: 152,179
TOTAL= 185,820
Positivity rates:
STATE: 3.54%
Manatee: 4.48%
Sarasota: 3.42%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 3.54%
Total New deaths: 66
Total Florida Cases: 2,316,142
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 2,340
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,647
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 66,125
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,711
Total New cases since yesterday: 38
New deaths: 3
Total deaths in Manatee: 688
Total hospitalizations: 1,536
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 849
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,551
Total New cases since yesterday: 32
New deaths: 2
Total deaths in Sarasota: 835
Total hospitalizations: 1,375
New Hospitalizations: 1
Total people tested yesterday: 937
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.