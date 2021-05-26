State COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 3.54%

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | May 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 3:52 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,340 new COVID-19 cases in its Wednesday update.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,316,142 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity has dropped to 3.54% with Manatee County reporting at 4.48% and Sarasota at 3.42%. There are also 66 new deaths statewide with three new deaths reported in Manatee County and two new deaths in Sarasota County.

Statewide, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 36,647 deaths since March 2020.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 48,876

SECOND DOSE: 207,291

TOTAL= 256,167

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,641

SECOND DOSE: 152,179

TOTAL= 185,820

Positivity rates:

STATE: 3.54%

Manatee: 4.48%

Sarasota: 3.42%

Total New deaths: 66

Total Florida Cases: 2,316,142

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 2,340

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,647

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 66,125

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,711

Total New cases since yesterday: 38

New deaths: 3

Total deaths in Manatee: 688

Total hospitalizations: 1,536

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 849

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,551

Total New cases since yesterday: 32

New deaths: 2

Total deaths in Sarasota: 835

Total hospitalizations: 1,375

New Hospitalizations: 1

Total people tested yesterday: 937

