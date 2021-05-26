SRQ speeds up expansions with increased traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and right now, they’re just fighting to keep up.
Two months ago, they announced a 20-year master plan of expansions that now has to be completely reviewed.
“Many of the timelines that were in the master plan are already obsolete,” CEO Rick Piccolo said. “Understand that was started about a year ago, and the final draft product was put in front of the board two months ago.”
They’re about to finish a parking lot expansion that will give them about 150 more long-term spaces, which will help the immediate demand.
But Piccolo says they’ll need more, and they’re working on paving more spaces for the future.
“Right now, they’re grass, so that’ll give us another 150 in long term, and we’ll pick up another couple hundred paved spaces in the overflow, and then we have some other grassy areas that we can use,” he said.
Their terminal expansion, which is their biggest upcoming project, is going to be designed as it’s being built, just so they can get it done faster.
That’ll be completed in 18 months.
Until then, they’ll just try to hold on and appreciate the business.
