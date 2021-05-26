Severely malnourished cattle seized from property in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s being called the largest seizure of cattle in Sarasota County’s history.
***Warning: Some images may be graphic to viewers***
On Monday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office rescued 33 cattle in Sarasota at the intersection of Lorraine Road and Fruitville Road.
A local rancher contacted the Sheriff’s Office’s Agricultural Unit about the possible animal neglect after seeing the cattle.
When deputies responded to the property, they found the cattle, including several calves, without access to proper food or water. One was found dead upon deputies’ arrival.
The property was full of dirt with little to no grass or vegetation. There were bales of hay close by, but the animals could not reach it.
“There was actually feed on the other side of the fence, that the owner of the cows didn’t bother to provide,” said Lt. Paul Cernansky, the director of Animal Services at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “He could have at least pushed it through the fence and rolled it in there for them. So, the cows were starving while watching the feed on the other side of the fence.”
Deputies say it is standard for large cattle to share two acres per animal. These 33 cattle were sharing only 11 acres total.
The cattle were taken to the agency’s Animal Services facility where they are now roaming in a large pasture with access to food, water, and medication.
Deputies say several of the animals appear severely malnourished, many with visible spines and bones.
“At this point, we are going to obtain a verified petition through our county attorney,” said Cernansky. “We will get custody of the animals at that point and we will seek to prohibit the owner from ever possessing animals again.”
Deputies declined to release the animal owner’s name and information.
The owner has been given 11 citations since 2017 for allowing his animals to get loose.
The owner now faces possible charges of neglect and cruelty toward animals.
