Sarasota County offices, bus service to shut down on Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Closed on Monday, May 31:
- Sarasota County Government offices
- The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window
- There will not be regular SCAT bus services, nor emergency on-demand or SCAT Plus services
- Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities
- The Florida Department of Health - Sarasota County
- Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota and at 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice
- The administration offices at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, and the Chemical Collection Center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road will be closed. In addition, the Re-Uz-It Shop remains closed to the public at this time due to COVID-19
Operating normal hours on Monday, May 31:
- Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and remain on the regular pickup schedule. Since collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m., the day of pickup
- The Central County Landfill and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open
- The Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours.
