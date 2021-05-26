Private aircraft makes belly landing at Venice Airport

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - No one was injured when a private aircraft made a wheels-up landing at Venice Municipal Airport Wednesday morning.
The single-engine, four-seat Cessna177RG landed without its retractable landing gear fully extended, according to City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson.
Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue responded. The plane was carrying two people, a pilot and a passenger; neither was injured, Anderson said.
The place is registered to Haman Aviation Services LLC of Nokomis, according to the Federal Aviation Administration records.
