Private aircraft makes belly landing at Venice Airport

Private aircraft makes belly landing at Venice Airport
A Cessna made a wheels up landing Wednesday in Venice. (Source: City of Venice)
By ABC7 Staff | May 26, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 1:32 PM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - No one was injured when a private aircraft made a wheels-up landing at Venice Municipal Airport Wednesday morning.

The single-engine, four-seat Cessna177RG landed without its retractable landing gear fully extended, according to City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson.

Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue responded. The plane was carrying two people, a pilot and a passenger; neither was injured, Anderson said.

The place is registered to Haman Aviation Services LLC of Nokomis, according to the Federal Aviation Administration records.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.