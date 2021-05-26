Neighbor Saves Man from Burning Home

A late afternoon fire damaged an Englewood home, but it could have been a lot worse if not for the actions of a neighbor. Brandon Dignam pounded on the door, eventually waking a sleeping elderly man inside. “I was about to run through the glass door,” he said. He didn’t have to. The pounding did its job. Fire crews put the flames out, but not before Brandon had his elderly neighbor and his dogs safe. “That man saved my dad’s life today,” said daughter Natalie Gaunt-Regan.