Manatee plant construction to affect water pressure in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials are advising residents living north of Bee Ridge Road they may experience lower than normal water pressure.
“Due to a need to reduce the amount of water we receive from Manatee County, some #SRQCounty water customers, particularly those north of Bee Ridge Road, may experience a reduction in water pressure,” the county announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
“Manatee County has recently experienced challenges maintaining production capacity while their water plant is under construction, but customers will continue to receive potable water that meets all federal and state water quality requirements,” the tweet said.
