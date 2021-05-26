Manatee County School Board listens to public input on mask policy

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - People packed the Manatee County School Board meeting Tuesday night to give their opinions on mark mandates.
Right now, the school board says masks will be optional this summer and the upcoming school year. Parents and concerned citizens had the chance to have their say before final decision will be made on masks this Friday at 9 a.m., during a special meeting.
“I think the board has succeeded with coming to a common sense solution that respects the individual rights of our employees and our families,” said Charlie Kennedy, chair of the Manatee County School Board.
The board discussed whether to get guidance from the governor or if they should completely get rid of their mask mandate.
“There has been so much inconsistent data out there regarding masks,” said Brandy Bright, a Manatee County parent who opposes masks. “They said from day one that our kids are not at risk, kids aren’t getting this bad and there are health risks to masks, so anything that carries any kind of health risks need to be optional not mandated.”
School board members say having masks be optional is a win-win.
“We may have families or employees who feel safer to wear a mask and that should be respected,” said Kennedy. “And we should respect the choices of those who don’t think that the mask provides any protection.”
