Manatee County also asking residents to conserve water

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utilities Department is reminding customers of local watering conservation efforts during the dry weeks leading up to the rainy summer months.
Avoiding unnecessary water use, Utilities officials say, will help avoid stressing water supplies. Manatee County watering restrictions include:
- Irrigating lawns and landscaping once a day before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., no more than two times per week;
- Addresses ending in an even number may water on Thursday and/or Sunday;
- Addresses ending in an odd number may water on Wednesday and/or Saturday
- Properties without an address may water on Tuesday and/or Friday
Lawn watering days and times may be different if a resident’s homeowners association (HOA) operates under a variance issued by the Southwest Water Management District. Those residents should check with their HOA to determine whether the community has an alternative watering schedule.
Utilities is also asking customers to observe restrictions on drinking water which apply not only to potable water but also irrigation water that comes from wells, surface water sources including retention ponds, rivers, lakes, etc. Utilities asks that customers do not:
- Allow water to flow from an unattended hose;
- Hand water a lawn on an otherwise restricted day or more than once a day;
- Hose down a driveway or other impervious surface to remove grass clippings or other debris that can be removed with a broom or other dry methods;
- Hose down a building or other structure to remove cobwebs or other material that can be removed with a broom or other dry methods;
Find other water conservation tips online at www.mymanatee.org/water
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.