Gov. DeSantis announces $1K bonus for classroom teachers and principals during Suncoast visit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $1,000 bonus for classroom teachers and principals during his visit to the Sarasota School of the Arts and Sciences on Wednesday.
This happened hours after his visit to Baker County, where he made the same announcement.
The governor said more than 174,000 teachers and principals in every school district in the state and public charter schools, will receive the one-time checks.
“We’re excited,” said DeSantis. “We’re going through the budget now, there’s a lot of different items in that so we’re working hard every day. Clearly, this is going to be something that we approve and then sign into law and we’ll work hard to get those checks out to folks.”
DeSantis says this will reward educators for their hard work to make in-person learning available to students statewide.
“From here forward, I’ll be a better teacher than I’ve ever been in my career because we dealt with this, we made it and we’re ready to go,” said Kevin Corwin, 7th-grade math teacher and department head at Sarasota School the Arts and Sciences. “This is going to be a great relief from us and we truly appreciate it.”
This proposal was approved by State Legislature. DeSantis says he will sign this into law as part of this year’s budget. DeSantis is expected to sign this year’s budget on July 1. It’s unknown when teachers will see the $1,000 bonus in their paychecks.
