Gas leak shuts down 1st Street, Palm and Cocoanut Avenues in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas leak is causing road closures in downtown Sarasota this morning.
Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded to the 1200 block of North Palm Avenue for a report of a gas line struck by construction crews in the area. The call came in around 8:57 a.m.
Sarasota Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 1st Street, Palm and Cocoanut Avenues. Teco Gas is on scene and police are assisting with traffic.
SCFD crew are still on scene. At this time, there are no injuries or transports.
Please avoid the area. Delays are expected for the next 60-90 minutes.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.