Dry weather turns wetter next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have several more days of dry weather on the Suncoast before a few showers pop up on afternoon radar. You will notice the humidity slowly continuing to rise over the next few days. By the weekend there will be enough moisture to support a few sea breeze showers. As we move into Sunday a front to the north will chip away at the effectiveness of the high pressure area that has been suppressing our rain chances.
A sea breeze will blow each day and keep the coast a bit cooler, in the upper 80′s. Shelf water temperatures are still near 80 as reported by our data buoys, having cooled since our winds shifted east. Toward the end of the week our winds will return to a more westerly flow and help spike the humidity on Saturday and Sunday.
