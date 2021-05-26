Crews on scene for crash at Lockwood Ridge and University Parkway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are currently on the scene of a crash in Sarasota.
The crash happened at the intersection of Lockwood Ridge and University Parkway just after 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
The crash was between a motorcycle and a car. ABC7′s Bill Logan was on the scene right after the crash happened, and it looked as though the motorcyclist was under the car.
The intersection will be blocked for some time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.