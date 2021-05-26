COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered at Venice City Hall

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will offer several COVID-19 vaccination clinics at City Hall. The vaccines will be offered for free.
On May 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Venice City Hall in Council Chambers, both the Pfizer (2 dose) and Johnson & Johnson (single dose) vaccines will be offered. The second dose for those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will follow in three weeks on June 18, at the same times (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at Venice City Hall in Community Hall. Both the Pfizer second dose and J&J will be offered on June 18.
The May 28 clinic is a great opportunity for local youth to receive the vaccine, as Pfizer is available to those 12 years old and up.
The following dates will be Johnson & Johnson vaccine only:
- June 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Venice City Hall in Council Chambers
- June 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Venice City Hall in Community Hall
- June 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Venice City Hall in Council Chambers
- June 7, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Venice City Hall in Community Hall
- June 8, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Venice City Hall in Community Hall
- June 9, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Venice City Hall in Community Hall
- June 10, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Venice City Hall in Council Chambers
All clinics are walkup; no appointment needed. Must bring a valid ID. Be prepared to wait 15-30 minutes after getting the vaccine for observation.
Those under 18 years old receiving the vaccine must have their legal guardian with them the entire time.
