Chemical leak injures two workers facility near Piney Point

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two workers at a chemical plant located near Piney Point were injured in a chemical leak Wednesday morning, the North River Fire District said.
Asst. Chief Joe Sicking told ABC7 that a leak of a caustic liquid occurred around 8:30 a.m., at Allied Universal, a maker of water treatment chemicals. One worker suffered chemical burns and was taken to Blake Medical Center. Another worker was also injured by the leak and drove himself to an urgent care facility.
The leak has been contained on the property, Sicking said. Fire crews, EMS and a hazardous materials specialist were remaining on scene.
