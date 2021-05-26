Burn ban issued for the City of North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A burn ban has been issued to all residents and businesses in the City of North Port.
Fire Chief Scott Titus issued the ban due to “extreme drought conditions and the threat of wildfire.”
This ban will remain in place until rescinded.
According to a press release, these are the current conditions in the state and local region:
- The National Integrated Drought Information System shows that the area is 3.49 inches short of the average rainfall to date.
- With the City of North Port, the Drought Index that measures moisture is up to 632 on a scale of zero to 800.
- Fire Index for the city has been between high and very high on the Fire Danger Index.
- There is no precipitation of significance in the latest forecast that could help alleviate this.
This ban prohibits all outdoor burning that was not specifically allowed by the Florida Forest Service. Bonfires, campfires, and the burning of yard debris are not allowed.
Outdoor cooking in approved grills is allowed, however extreme caution is urged. Fire pits and cooking pits are not allowed.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.