An inside look at Port Manatee

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - When driving past Port Manatee on U.S. 41 in Palmetto, most of us don’t realize the significance of the port for the Suncoast. Tankers traversing the world’s seas, hauling goods considered essential for our local economy.
“Port Manatee has an economic impact to the region of 3.9 billion dollars and 27,000 direct-indirect jobs,” said Matty Appice, chief commercial officer for Port Manatee.
The ships, the containers, and the port is such an important part of our everyday lives whether you realize it or not.
“We’ve had plywood come in from the Far East, lumber and aluminum coming from Brazil and Argentina, and sugar from Guatemala,” said Appice.
Appice says you name it, it probably comes through here. From the fuel that powers your cars to appliances in your home and the food to feed your family.
There are one million square feet of warehouse space on the 1,100-acre property and another 200,000 square feet of refrigerated space. That’s to store the items before they get onto a truck, out on the road, and eventually into your hands.
“When the containers come in, sometimes they go directly to a distribution center or directly to a customer,” said Appice. “A lot of times the bananas, pineapples, fruits, and vegetables, they come off the ship and they’re actually loaded into the refrigerated warehouses.”
Despite the pandemic, port officials say they still operate every day without issue. You can only imagine the most popular items that come through the port.
“The flow of fruits and vegetables, fuel and lumber, plywood, wood pulp used for making toilet paper, that flowed freely,” said Appice.
Jacki Dezelski is President and CEO of the Manatee County Chamber of Commerce. She says having the port right in our own backyard is extremely valuable.
“Port Manatee is an economic driver, not just for Manatee County but for our entire region,” said Dezelski. “We are so lucky to have a deepwater seaport here in our community.”
“We had 88,000 containers this year, our growth is already 75 percent up in containers, we project 130,000 to use,” said Appice.
Appice tells ABC7 the port is constantly growing, expanding their property to meet the increasing demand. This year alone, the cargo coming through is up around 25 percent. Port Manatee officials say around 10-million tons of cargo pass through the port every year.
“The port is a very important facet of the whole economy, all the ports make the world go round,” said Appice.
It’s a world economy right here in Manatee County.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.