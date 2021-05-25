Venice dog park to get new walking trail

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice’s Brohard Paw Park is getting a makeover, just in time for summer, officials said.
Beginning Wednesday, June 9, the City of Venice and a contractor will be working at the dog park, at 1850 Harbor Drive South, to replace the park’s entire walking trail, from the parking area down to the beach.
The current asphalt path will be removed and replaced with a new concrete walking path. This new path will meet federal accessibility requirements and will be a much cooler surface for dogs to walk on.
The park will be closed to the public during the work and is projected to reopen around July 2.
