There is hope for some weekend rain on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Through the end of the workweek the chances for rain remains low. High pressure will dominate the forecast and winds will remain southeast and light. A sea breeze will build each day and keep the coast a bit cooler.
Inland temperatures will rise into the mid-90s and the fire danger index will continue to be high. However, bit by bit, humidity will slowly increase by the weekend as the south component to the wind shifts west. While the majority of folks find the workweek humidity comfortable enough, the weekend will begin to feel sticky.
The strong area of high pressure that has suppressed our shower chances will begin to falter this weekend. Slight rain chances will build inland on Saturday. Coverage of the rainfall may expand on Sunday and bring a few more showers closer to the coast.
