New College student wins Ozy Genius Award

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New College student Antonia Ginsberg-Klemmt has mixed innovation with imagination.
“So I figured, wouldn’t it make more sense if there was a way to be able to provide shade for cars and also charge cars,” said Ginsberg-Klemmt.
The invention is a solar carport with an integrated electric vehicle charger called GismoPower, which stands for “Garage/Interior Storable Modular Photovoltaic on Wheels and Evcharger Rack,” that she designed for the New College campus. The device is mobile, she says, due not only because of issues with permits but also due to the Florida weather.
“In any case, we would be able to store this in a storage shed,” said Ginsberg-Klemmt.
The project has earned Ginsberg-Klemmt the prestigious Ozy Genius Award for her success in having a positive impact on society. She says her invention will put New College on the map.
“I find that it will not only increase sustainable efforts but I also think it will put New College on the map, being in the Sunshine State,” said Ginsberg-Klemmt.
Ginsberg-Klemmt was not alone in this effort, as she had help with organizers, and her father.
“It’s been very exciting to help Tony through this journey with GismoPower,” said Achim Ginsberg-Klemmt. “It was not really a moment of one catharsis like, oh this is it. We had to struggle for quite a while and we had several ideas that we went through.”
Going forward, she plans to continue working with solar energy.
“I do plan to build more in the future,” said Ginsberg-Klemmt. “This is more of a prototype and we are still learning how to make it efficient, so it’s a trial-and-error process.”
Ginsberg-Klemmt said the cost of a GismoPower device is roughly around $12,000 to $15,000, with an estimated payoff after about seven years.
