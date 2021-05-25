Manatee County woman wins $2 million prize two weeks before her 39th birthday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman hit the jackpot when she claimed a $2 million prize from The Florida Lottery.
Tiniya Parker, 39, of Palmetto, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at the Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.00.
Parker purchased her winning ticket from Speedy’s Food Mart, located at 415 57th Avenue East in Bradenton. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $10 Scratch-Off game, $2,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in June 2019 and features ten top prizes of $2 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.38.
