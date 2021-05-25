Manatee County Sheriff, USCG issue tips, stats for National Boating Safety Week

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office and the United States Coast Guard are issuing safety tips for National Boating Safety Week.
The week of awareness starts May 22 and runs until May 28. According to the United States Coast Guard, drowning was the cause of death in 4 out of 5 recreational boating fatalities in 2019, and of those, 86% were not wearing life jackets.
Law enforcement officials will be keeping an eye out for impaired boaters as we approach Memorial Day weekend. If you are caught boating while under the influence, you will be arrested.
Stay safe, stay sober and wear a life vest.
