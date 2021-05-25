Manatee calf rescued from river with the help of FWC and Mote Marine Laboratory

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Wildlife Commission officers recently assisted with the rescue of a manatee calf alone in the Caloosahatchee River.
Wildlife officers waited overnight to see if the calf’s mother returned, as they can sometimes swim out of sight for feeding. The following morning, the homeowner who originally found the calf confirmed it was still behind their residence and alone.
With assistance from FWC Law Enforcement and a volunteer, the rescue team successfully pulled the calf from the water the help of a hoop net. The little male manatee measured 3.8 feet long. With assistance from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium he was transported to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.
The calf has reportedly started to gain weight and the outlook is positive!
