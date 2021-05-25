Man learning to drive critically injures his father, FHP says

NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - A Naples man was critically injured while teaching his son how to drive in a parking lot, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Investigators say the 65-year-old man was teaching his 34-year-old son from Colombia how to drive. Using an SUV, the father was outside the car, watching his son attempt to park in a parking space at the First Baptist Church on Orange Blossom Avenue.
The father was in front of the SUV, on the opposite side of the parking curb. As the son attempted to park, he stepped on the accelerator, causing the vehicle to jump the curb and hit his father, an FHP report said.
The father was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition, the FHP said. The son was charged with driving without a license resulting in a serious injury, a felony.
