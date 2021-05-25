1 injured after collision in Clearwater parking lot

May 25, 2021

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater police were called to a crash in a parking lot that sent one person to the hospital.

According to officials with the department, the crash occurred just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at Drew Street and U.S. 19. Police say the driver of a red Audi lost control and crashed into a parked white pickup. The impact lifted the truck onto the top of the Audi.

The collision also sent the two vehicles into the side of a Geek Squad van. The Audi driver was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

