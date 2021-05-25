Hurricane season starts as pandemic continues

“Last year, as you all know, we faced the most named storms on record,” Biden said. “Seven out of the 30 named storms alone claimed 86 lives and caused more than $40 billion in damage. This year, NOAA is focusing on another severe season, perhaps --- and God willing --- not as bad as 2020, but still quite bad. We all know that these storms are coming. And we’re going to be prepared; we have to be ready.”