High fire danger persists for Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Skies will be clear overnight as high pressure continues to hang on over our area. Although skies will be clear overnight you will need a unobstructed view westward to see a partial eclipse of the full Super Flower Blood moon just before sunrise.
The moon will be covered by the earth’s shadow some 70% just as the moon is setting in the western sky. The maximum amount of the moon’s shadow will occur at 6:37 am but it will be really low in the western sky as the moon sets at 6:40 am. So the best place to see it would be at the beach with nothing to block your view.
The weather for Wednesday will be great. We will see a nice start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 70 degrees at sunrise. Skies will stay generally sunny throughout much of the day with only a few fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. The high will be around 86 degrees near the coast and near 90 elsewhere. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph in the morning and trough the early afternoon. A westerly wind will begin at the coast around 2 p.m. and then spread inland.
We will see the fire danger stay high for everyone here in our viewing area. We won’t see a red flag warning but with abnormally dry conditions around we will see the potential for brush fires to spread rapidly.
Thursday and Friday will be pretty much the same with beautiful weather continuing as high pressure holds on . The humidity will be on the increase as the winds begin to switch around to the SSE on Friday and then SSW during the weekend.
This switch of winds will make it feel even warmer as the humidity rises this weekend. There is also a 20% chance for a passing shower or two but mainly inland both Saturday and Sunday. We will see warm overnight lows with temperatures only falling into the mid 70′s. Highs will be in the mid 80′s near the beaches and upper 80′s inland locations.
For Memorial day look for partly cloudy skies along with a 30% chance for scattered showers in the morning and then the focus will shift inland on a southwest wind through the day. It will be warm with highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s.
For boaters on Wednesday winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 knots and then switch around to the SW later in the day. Seas will be less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
