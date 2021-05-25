High fire danger persists for Suncoast

The weather for Wednesday will be great. We will see a nice start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 70 degrees at sunrise. Skies will stay generally sunny throughout much of the day with only a few fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. The high will be around 86 degrees near the coast and near 90 elsewhere. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph in the morning and trough the early afternoon. A westerly wind will begin at the coast around 2 p.m. and then spread inland.