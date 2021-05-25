George Floyd: 1 year later

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - May 25 marked the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died in Minneapolis, after Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, kneeled on top of him for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd’s death brought out millions of people who protested for justice.
Now, one year later, people are still protesting, and fighting for racial justice.
On ABC7 News at Seven, we were able to take a deeper dive into the dialog, with several local and national experts.
“And hearing him cry out for his mother broke something in me,” said Melanie Lavender, a mother and a poet.
Lavender is a Suncoast poet and a mother of a seven-year-old boy. She said there is no way to avoid the tough talks with her son.
“And it turned me into a, I wanna say, a fighter. With how I teach my son the things he needs to learn,” Lavender said. “As far as... expressing himself. Knowing the difference between a good situation and a bad situation.”
We also looked into added accountability for police.
Former NYPD Training Commissioner and Doctor of Criminal Justice at St. John’s University, Dr. Robert Gonzalez, said developments like the rollout of body cameras can’t help but be positive.
“So what that’s done is shed a light on law enforcement officers and what they’ve done day-to-day and now we’re seeing that the way a lot of them have conducted themselves for years is not very transparent,” said Gonzalez. “And what’s surprising is that there are still law enforcement agencies in this country who still don’t use body cameras. And again, I think that opens up the transparency - which is a huge issue with the community - as to what’s happening with police officers.”
And in the Suncoast community, we are proud and committed to being a big part of the continued conversation.
