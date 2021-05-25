FWC officers bust ‘bird bandit’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - After receiving a tip regarding illegal bird traps, law enforcement officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission went to investigate.
Though the exact location was not released in a public statement, an illegal bird trap on a tree was in plain view from the street.
As the officers approached, they could see an enclosure with many migratory birds. They found three bird cages, an aviary, 13 painted buntings and three indigo buntings. When the man was interviewed, he tried to use caged finches in the house to distract officers but failed and was arrested.
All native birds, including their nests and eggs, are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
No intentional take of these species is permitted without proper authorization. Additionally, the use, placement and possession of bird traps is prohibited without an authorization under state rule.
