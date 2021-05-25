First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks portion of U.S 41 near Piney Point

UPDATE at 9 a.m.: The crash has been cleared; traffic has returned to normal.
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash at the entrance to the Piney Point facility in Palmetto has blocked a portion of U.S. 41 Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting.
The FHP says at least one person has been injured.
The crash, at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Inland Transport Street, near Port Manatee, was reported shortly before 7 a.m. The highway is slowly reopening, the FHP website has indicated.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.