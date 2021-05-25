Fire destroys residence in South Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire in South Sarasota on Tuesday evening destroyed a residence.
The fire happened in the 2500 block of Waterview Court near Lords Avenue. This is about one block away from Riverview High School.
The fire chief says there is extensive damage to the home.
Fire crews got the call around 8:20 p.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames once they arrived.
No one was home at the time of the fire and there are no injuries being reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
