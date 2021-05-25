FDOH reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in Manatee or Sarasota counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,898 new cases in its Tuesday update.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,313,815 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.55% with Manatee County reporting at 6.19% and Sarasota at 436%. There are also 80 new deaths statewide with no new deaths reported in Manatee County.
Sarasota is also reporting no new deaths and has one death removed from the county total. Statewide, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 36,581 deaths since March 2020.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,067
SECOND DOSE: 206,536
TOTAL= 255,603
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,825
SECOND DOSE: 151,498
TOTAL= 185,323
Positivity rates:
STATE: 3.75%
Manatee: 6.19%
Sarasota: 4.36%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 3.75%
Total New deaths: 80
Total Florida Cases: 2,313,815
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 1,898
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,581
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 50,633
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,673
Total New cases since yesterday: 49
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 685
Total hospitalizations: 1,534
New Hospitalizations: 4
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 791
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,519
Total New cases since yesterday: 35
New deaths: -1
Total deaths in Sarasota: 833
Total hospitalizations: 1,374
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested yesterday: 803
