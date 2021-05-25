FDOH reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in Manatee or Sarasota counties

By ABC7 Staff | May 25, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 2:48 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,898 new cases in its Tuesday update.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,313,815 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.55% with Manatee County reporting at 6.19% and Sarasota at 436%. There are also 80 new deaths statewide with no new deaths reported in Manatee County.

Sarasota is also reporting no new deaths and has one death removed from the county total. Statewide, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 36,581 deaths since March 2020.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,067

SECOND DOSE: 206,536

TOTAL= 255,603

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,825

SECOND DOSE: 151,498

TOTAL= 185,323

Positivity rates:

STATE: 3.75%

Manatee: 6.19%

Sarasota: 4.36%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 3.75%

Total New deaths: 80

Total Florida Cases: 2,313,815

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 1,898

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,581

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 50,633

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,673

Total New cases since yesterday: 49

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 685

Total hospitalizations: 1,534

New Hospitalizations: 4

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 791

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,519

Total New cases since yesterday: 35

New deaths: -1

Total deaths in Sarasota: 833

Total hospitalizations: 1,374

New Hospitalizations: 0

Total people tested yesterday: 803

