Dr. Scott Hopes officially named as Manatee County Administrator

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Scott Hopes has been officially named county administrator in Manatee County after temporarily holding the position since April 2.
In his first few days as the interim administrator, Hopes was faced with a massive challenge involving the major leak at the Piney Point phosphogypsum stacks. On April 2, Hopes noted during a news conference about the incident that it was his first full day on the job.
Hopes is a former educator who started teaching eighth and ninth grade science in Hillsborough County, as well as having a decadeslong career in the public health field. He is also a member of the school board in Manatee County, but he will have to resign that position. The school board seat will be filled by appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.