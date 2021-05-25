Crews responding to a brush fire in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire officials say they have a brush fire in Venice under control.
Just after 12:30, Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a brush fire in the 3800 block of Woodmere Park Boulevard. . Crews on scene reported a working fire upon arrival. A second alarm was called 12:45 p.m.
Crews are still on scene but the fire is under control. Viewer video shows smoke still rolling in the area.
Red flag warnings are in effect across the state. Please be cautious with open flames.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.