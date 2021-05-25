Counterfeiter can’t stop -- now he’s headed back to prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for printing counterfeit money -- while he was on probation for printing counterfeit money, the U.S attorney’s office said Tuesday.
In 2015, Darius Jondi Edwards, 42, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for printing and passing counterfeit money in Jacksonville. After his release from prison, and while on federal probation, prosecutors say he did it again -- arrested in 2020 by Pinellas Park police while in possession of counterfeit currency, partially completed counterfeit currency, and computer media used to manufacture counterfeit Federal Reserve notes.
He pleaded guilty on January 25, 2021. U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis sentenced Edwards on Monday to four years and three months in federal prison for manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes and for violating his federal supervised release.
This case was investigated by the Pinellas Park Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.