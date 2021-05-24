Warm dry weather continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Typically the rainy season here along the Suncoast usually doesn’t get into full swing until mid June and that is holding true so far this year. In fact the humidity has been very low making the near 90 degree temperatures a little more bearable lately.
One big change from last week is the wind has died down considerably. With lighter winds forecast this week the sea breeze will be able to move inland keeping things a bit milder within a few miles of the beaches. High temperatures at the beach will be near 87 degrees and then cool a little as those west winds develop along the sea breeze in the mid afternoon. The Gulf water temperature is now in the low 80′s.
With high pressure in control don’t expect to see many clouds during the day so make sure to protect yourself from those harmful UV rays. Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with no chance for rain.
Wednesday once again mostly sunny skies expected with a high near 90 and winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph during the morning and early afternoon. A sea breeze will once again roll in during the afternoon and penetrate inland to the I-75 corridor. West of I-75 it will warm into the low 90′s.
Thursday through Friday we can expect to see similar conditions with a slight increase in humidity at the surface making it feel a little warmer in the afternoon.
Saturday we will see only a 20% chance for a late day showers or an isolated thunderstorm otherwise should be a nice day with highs in the upper 80′s near the coast and low 90s inland.
Sunday and Memorial day look for mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a 30% chance for a few late day showers or isolated thunderstorms.
For boaters on Tuesday look for a light chop on the waters with winds out of the SE at first and then those winds switch around to the WNW later in the day. Seas will be less than 2 feet. Winds will anywhere from 5 to 10 knots.
