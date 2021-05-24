Suncoast police agencies reminding drivers to buckle up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement agencies across the Suncoast will be keeping a close eye on drivers this week, making sure they’re buckled up.
This week is national “Click It or Ticket” week, a campaign that began in the early 1990s as a way to raise awareness and save lives.
Wearing your seat belt in Florida became a primary offense with The Dori Slosberg and Katie Marchetti Safety Belt Law, passed in 2009. The law requires that all drivers, all front seat passengers and all passengers under the age of 18 fasten their safety belts.
Child restraint violations, involving infants through kids 5 years old, carry a fine of $163 and 3 points on your license, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.
If you aren’t sure how to secure your child’s car seat, most county fire departments can help; other agencies and organizations also offer assistance. You can find more information here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.