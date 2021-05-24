USF scientists say initial data finds find no widespread damage from Piney Point spill

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Scientists from the University of South Florida say their initial findings on the impact that Piney Point indicate that the wastewater discharge has not had a widespread effect on Tampa Bay.
So far, the group is looking for any sort of trace metals that could impact marine life, but say that winds and currents have helped disperse the concentration of problematic nutrients.
At the beginning of April, contaminated water started leaking from a phosphogypsum stack at the former fertilizer processing plants at Piney Point in Palmetto. Environmentalists fear the contaminants in the wastewater would damage Tampa Bay’s ecosystem.
After analyzing water collections, scientists say it will take months to analyze metal data in the water. But the first signs appear to be positive, showing that wind and water currents have caused events, including red tide blooms, to appear in the area, and not contaminated water from the wastewater spill.
The group is looking the phytoplankton, as toxicity of water tends to first show up in the microscopic species. Those initial samples confirm that the concentration of those potential nutrients were localized and have dispersed over time.
As for seafood safety, the Florida Department of Health has issued no warnings on the consumption of seafood from the Bay.
“We’re fairly fortunate that we did not see a long-lived impact on this ecosystem,” said one the team members.
The researchers listed several key takeaways from the data collected so far:
- Early results indicate that the effects of the wastewater discharge were localized in nature, not widespread.
- Concentrations of nutrients have declined over time and are now more typical of those in the historical record for this part of Tampa Bay. Model results show that the concentrations of nutrients within the discharged water have been diluted at least 1000-fold since the initial release.
- A diatom bloom of about 25 square kilometers in size around Port Manatee that formed in response to the discharge has dissipated over time. Diatoms are single-celled microalgae called phytoplankton. Chlorophyll concentrations (a proxy for phytoplankton biomass) are within the range generally observed in Tampa Bay during April and May.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.