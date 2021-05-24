Monday COVID-19 update shows statewide positivity rate of 3.75%

By ABC7 Staff | May 20, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 4:01 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 3.75%. Manatee County and Sarasota County are reporting 3.74% and 4.05% respectively.

FDOH is reporting 1,602 new cases. The new case count brings the state up to 2,302,489 total cases since March 2020 and 36,501 total deaths. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,468

SECOND DOSE: 205,738

TOTAL= 255,206

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,968

SECOND DOSE: 150,996

TOTAL= 184,964

Positivity rates:

STATE: 3.75%

Manatee: 3.74%

Sarasota: 4.05%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 3.75%

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,626

Total New cases since yesterday: 42

Total deaths in Manatee: 685

Total hospitalizations: 1,530

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 561

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,483

Total New cases since yesterday: 24

Total deaths in Sarasota: 834

Total hospitalizations: 1,374

Total people tested yesterday: 592

