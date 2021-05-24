Monday COVID-19 update shows statewide positivity rate of 3.75%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 3.75%. Manatee County and Sarasota County are reporting 3.74% and 4.05% respectively.
FDOH is reporting 1,602 new cases. The new case count brings the state up to 2,302,489 total cases since March 2020 and 36,501 total deaths. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,468
SECOND DOSE: 205,738
TOTAL= 255,206
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,968
SECOND DOSE: 150,996
TOTAL= 184,964
Positivity rates:
STATE: 3.75%
Manatee: 3.74%
Sarasota: 4.05%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 3.75%
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,626
Total New cases since yesterday: 42
Total deaths in Manatee: 685
Total hospitalizations: 1,530
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 561
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,483
Total New cases since yesterday: 24
Total deaths in Sarasota: 834
Total hospitalizations: 1,374
Total people tested yesterday: 592