Manatee corrections deputy charged with DUI

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County corrections officer was arrested early Monday and charged with DUI, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department said.
At approximately 3:24 a.m., deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive driver behind the wheel of a car at U.S. 41 and Moccasin Wallow Road. When they arrived, deputies found the vehicle in question parked in the right turn lane on U.S. 41, facing northbound at the light.
Deputies made contact with the car and after a few attempts, they were able to wake up the driver, who was later identified as Deputy Emanuel Clement.
Deputies determined Clement, 28, had been operating the motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was arrested and taken to the Manatee County Jail.
Clement was hired as a corrections deputy in November 2015. Clement resigned prior to being terminated, the sheriff’s office said.
