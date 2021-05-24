Hot and dry weather this week with weekend humidity rising

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure located at the surface and centered just to the northwest of Florida will continue to dominate our forecast. Winds will stay out of the east or southeast for the next few days and turn to the west as the sea breeze develops each afternoon.
This will keep the coast a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Inland, away from the early onset of the sea breeze, temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s for several days then increase to the mid-to-upper 90s by midweek.
The gusty winds will begin to calm down a bit this week as high pressure centers itself more directly over the state and the direction become more variable. This will help limit conditions from reaching the critical levels need to issue red flag warnings for fire danger, but dry conditions will still promote rapid wildfire spread.
